India's modern-day success is based around MS Dhoni, marvelled at his finishing skills: Lance Klusener

MS Dhoni is a name synonymous with success in Indian cricket. The former captain of the Indian cricket team enjoyed a glorious career before hanging up his boots from international cricket in August last year. Dhoni took over as India's captain for the first time in 2007 and led the Men in Blue to a memorable triumph at the 2007 T20 World Cup in what was the start of an era of dominance for the Indian team under his talismanic leadership.

Dhoni didn't stop there and went on to make India a dominant force across all formats of the game. India became the no.1 Test team for the first time, under his captaincy in 2009 before clinching the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three major ICC limited-overs trophies as captain and oversaw more than a decade of India's dominance in world cricket under his able leadership.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener believes a lot of India's success in modern-day cricket was based around Dhoni and the way he led the side. Klusener praised Dhoni for the way he led the Indian team after the retirement of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and guided them towards greater hieghts under his leadership. Besides winning all three major ICC trophies, Dhoni also guided India to numerous memorable series wins both at home and overseas.

"I think a lot of India's modern-day success has been based around MS Dhoni. The way he has taken the team forward after Sachin retired has just been incredible. And the way he has taken on responsibility as well. I was always marvelled at how MS put himself out there whenever the Indian team was in trouble and be brave enough to sort things out there," Klusener told CricketCountry in an interview.

Also Read: When MS Dhoni retires, he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers ever: Ricky Ponting

While Klusener insisted it will be difficult for India to fill Dhoni's shoes, Klussener has big expectations from Rishabh Pant, who he feels is incredibly talented. Pant is currently India's no.1 wicket-keeper batsman across all three formats and has also been leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

"He is gonna leave a big hole but India is blessed to have a guy like Rishabh Pant, who is stepping into his shoes," said Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa and is currently working as the head coach of the Afghanistan national team.