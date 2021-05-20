Indian women's team to play first-ever pink ball Test in Australia: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to social media and announced that the Indian women's cricket team will play their first-ever day-night Test in its tour to Australia later this year.

Shah said that the move was part of BCCI's commitment to promoting the women's game. He tweeted: Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia."

The Indian women's team will play their first Test match after a long gap of seven years. The Test will be played in England on June 16. Team India will play another Test in Australia. The team will also play ODI and T20 International matches in Australia.

The schedule of the Australia tour is yet to be announced, however, it is likely to be held in mid-September.

The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be the second such match to be held in the history of women's cricket. The first-ever pink-ball Test in women's cricket was played between Australia and England in Sydney in November 2017 which ended in a draw.

The Indian women's team last donned the white jersey back in 2006 in the match against Australia.