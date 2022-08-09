Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal wins more gold medals than 56 countries at CWG 2022

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal achieved a unique feat at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he clinched more gold medals at the showpiece event than 56 countries. The veteran Indian paddler has been one of the most successful Indian athletes in the history of the Games and continued his purple patch in the recently-concluded edition in Birmingham.

Sharath Kamal won three gold medals and a silver medal for India at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. He won gold medals in the men's team, mixed doubles and men's singles events in table tennis while clinching a silver medal in the men's doubles category at the Birmingham Games.

Interestingly, Sharath Kamal's tally of three gold medals puts him above as many as 56 countries that took part in the Games this year. A total of 72 nations were part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham out of which only 16 countries managed to win three or more gold medals at the multi-sporting event that concluded on Monday.

If all four of his medals are taken into account, Sharath Kamal would finish at the 16th spot in the CWG 2022 medal tally behind Uganda, who won three gold medals and two bronze at the Games. The table tennis great has won a total of 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games in his career so far.

The 40-year-old is the most successful active Indian athlete in Commonwealth Games history and the third overall. He stands behind only shooters Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung in the list of most successful Indian athletes in the history of the Games.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent overall managed to produce a great show at this year's Games in Birmingham as they returned home with a total of 61 medals. India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022. India won a staggering 12 medals in wrestling and 10 in weightlifting as the two sporting disciplines accounted for the highest medals won by the Indian athletes at the Games this year.