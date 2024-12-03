New Delhi, India

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu is set to get married to a Hyderabad-based businessman on December 22 in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The 29-year-old two-time Olympic medallist is marrying Venkata Datta Sai, Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. The celebrations are expected to be grand yet elegant, with pre-wedding festivities kicking off on December 20.

Advertisment

Sindhu's family also confirmed that the reception will be held in her hometown, on December 24. The wedding has been planned in a way that allows the shuttler to stage a return to the international circuit in January as the next season will be crucial. The veteran hasn't had a great run recently, having missed out on a medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 edition. She, however, ended a long title drought with a victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

Talking about the development, Sindhu's father PV Ramana told the news agency PTI, "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January."

Also read: Happy to host India-Pak Champions Trophy matches: UAE Ambassador Alshaali

Advertisment

He added, "So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after, as the next season is going to be important."

WHO IS VENKATA DATTA SAI

Venkata, Sindhu's fiance, is a dynamic professional and a seasoned entrepreneur. He holds a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

Advertisment

He commenced his career as a summer intern and in-house consultant at JSW. At JSW, he also managed Delhi Capitals (DC) before rising up the ranks as Managing Director of Sour Apple Asset Management and the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies.

At Posidex, his work is primarily based on revolutionising banking processes.