UAE

UAE's ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali has said that his country will be happy to host any India-Pakistan Champions Trophy matches in 2025. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the ambassador said, "We have always been hosting cricket matches. We are very big on cricket."

The comments come at a time when Pakistan has been creating a deadlock over the Indian proposal of Indo-Pak matches on a neutral venue (hybrid model). Pakistan will be hosting the Champions Trophy next year & India has said that it will not send its cricket team to the neighbouring country over deteriorating security conditions.

The ambassador pointed, "UAE is always going to be open to business and open to sports and matches. We would be happy to host it (Indo-Pakistan Champions Trophy matches)."

UAE has previously hosted cricket matches involving both teams, especially when there's been a need for a neutral venue. For instance, during the 1980s and 1990s, Sharjah in the UAE became famous for hosting cricket tournaments where India and Pakistan frequently played each other. UAE is seen as a neutral venue for Indo-Pakistan matches, as it has significant diaspora from both countries which provides for the large audience. Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India, UAE relationship going forward?

Abdulnasser Alshaali: Much stronger, it will always be stronger. You know, it's always challenging to think of new ways to do things between the two countries, because we have done too much, and we have done so much already, and I think this is always going to be something that would keep us working hard.

Sidhant Sibal: UAE is a country where cricket matches have been played in the past. Now, when it comes to the Champions Trophy, there is a bit of controversy. But what's your view regarding any India, Pakistan match? Any proposals of India, Pakistan match in UAE? How will you see it as?

Abdulnasser Alshaali: We have always been hosting cricket matches. We are very big on cricket, and we're very big on sports generally. And the UAE is always going to be open to business and open to sports and matches. We would be happy to host it.

Sidhant Sibal: So you will be happy to host any India, Pakistan Champions Trophy match in UAE?

Abdulnasser Alshaali: Of course.

Sidhant Sibal: Now talking about India, UAE relationship, something we have been talking about, about the aviation bit, if you can elaborate as to what is the status, given the fact that you are very keen to have more aviation linkages with India.

Abdulnasser Alshaali: So we do have a plan. Just need to sit and discuss it with Indian government officials, aviation industry. I do believe, I truly do believe, that it will create a situation for both countries. We have considered all angles. We have made sure that this is a strong proposal, a very fair proposal. And I do believe that once they have presented this proposal and discussed it with stakeholders, they will see what we are trying to do.

Sidhant Sibal: Are there any high level visits being planned? The EAM was in UAE. Are there any plans for the visit of the UAE foreign minister?

Abdulnasser Alshaali: So there are always plans for high level visits. Next month, we are expecting the deputy prime minister and the foreign minister of UAE, and hopefully also 2025 we will have more high level visits.

Sidhant Sibal: My final question on the India, Middle East, Europe corridor that was launched here in New Delhi, UAE, India linkages, what is the update?

Abdulnasser Alshaali: Meetings are happening. Discussions are taking place. They're just looking at the moment, at infrastructure that will connect all of those ports and the logistics of it across all the countries of both and to see that they should all be at a similar level of cooperation. The conversation is going on, but we're also, what we have also, have also done recently is that we started talking about the IMEE corridor as part of UFI, the UAE, France, India, trilateral dialog. So that we make sure that we are looking at every single aspect of it, every single angle, making sure that we are covered in terms of connectivity, in terms of even having alternate routes in case there was disruption somewhere in the region. So this is all going, it hasn't stopped for whatever reason, as I'm sure over the coming year or so, you will see some progress.