Indian cricket thrives because of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal: Harbhajan lauds RR's centurion after MI tie

Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost to five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 42 of the IPL 2023 edition on Sunday (April 30). In the 1000th IPL game, held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, RR posted a mammoth 212-7 riding on Jasiwal's ton but MI rode on Cameron Green (26-ball 44), Suryakumar Yadav's 55 (29), Tilak Verma's 21-ball 29* and Tim David's 14-ball 45* to chase the score in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

This became the first time that a team chased down a 200-plus total at the venue in IPL history. After the high-scoring thriller, RR captain Samson opined on Jaiswal and said at the post-match presentation, "I was expecting something special from Jaiswal. He scored 70-odd in the last game we always thought it (hundred) is round the corner."

Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh -- who represented the likes of MI, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- lauded Jaiswal and made a big statement.

"This excellent century knock has completely opened the door of possibilities for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is a match-winning player. Jaiswal has all kinds of shots and, most importantly, he is a daring batsman. Indian cricket continues to thrive because of players like Jaiswal," Harbhajan was quoted as saying on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal, who is the leading run-getter in the Orange Cap list in IPL 2023 with 428 runs, racked up the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL after the likes of KL Rahul (132*), Murali Vijay (127) and Rishabh Pant (128*).