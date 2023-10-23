Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passes away aged 77

Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday (Oct 23), aged 77. The former Indian captain was regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have ever graced the game.

Bedi was an orthodox left-arm spinner who represented India in 67 Tests between 1967 and 1979, picking up 266 wickets at an enviable average of 28.71 whilst also earning 10 caps in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

His bowling action was described by his peers as the most textbook one out there. Countless cricketers to come after Bedi have described the influence the left-armer had on their bowling.

He was appointed the Indian captain in 1976, succeeding the great Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with his first test victory against the mighty West Indies coming at Port-of-Spain in the third Test of the 1976 series.

Bedi, alongside BS Chandrasekhar, S. Venkataraghavan and Erapalli Prasanna are regarded as the engineers of the revolution in India's spin bowling history.

Away from the cricketing field, Bedi worked behind the scenes to produce the next crop of Indian cricketers and had a huge influence on the domestic circuit. Additionally, Bedi, with his larger-than-life personality, did not mince any words when it came to presenting his blunt opinions.

Reactions pour in

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur released a statement saying it was 'huge' loss for the cricketing fraternity.

"Former captain of Indian Cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket," said Thakur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed condolences to the family members of the legendary spinner.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief." Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2023 × To this date, Bedi holds the record for the most economical figures in a 60-over ODI match. During the 1975 World Cup match against East Africa, Bedi finished his 12 overs quota by only conceding six runs, bowling eight maidens in the process and picking a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies)