'Indian bowling was little weak because Krunal cannot be your 5th bowler': Sunil Gavaskar

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya did not have a great outing with the ball in the second ODI against as the Baroda-based bowler conceded 72 runs in just 6 overs.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that Team India can't use the left-arm spinner as their fifth bowling option.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Gavaskar said: "I will say the Indian bowling was probably a little weak because Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler, he cannot be a bowler who bowls 10 overs. You need a bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal on such pitches, who can bowl 10 overs.

"Pandya brothers can bowl 10 overs together but if the Indian team has to perform well and win the next match they will have to think a lot about their fourth, fifth, and sixth bowlers," Gavaskar added.

Krunal Pandya has been in good touch with the bat in the lower order for Team India, however, the cricketer has struggled with the ball.

"If you are going to bat Krunal Pandya at No.7, you will have to see him as a bowler who can bat. But is that the correct number for him? If you are playing him as a batsman at No.5 or No.6 and if he has to bowl 4-5 overs, it is fine but the Indian team needs to have five bowlers and the sixth can be Hardik Pandya, who can bowl 3-4 overs," Gavaskar added.

"There was no pressure on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. If the Indian team had a spin bowler, like Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravindra Jadeja, the story might have been different," said Gavaskar.

India and England are levelled at 1-1 in the three-match ODI series.