/Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team leads sporting honours at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026

ZEE Media Corporation Limited celebrated the power of sport, resilience, and grassroots excellence at the 2026 edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes, held on February 6, 2026, at The Fairmont, Mumbai. The platform honoured outstanding sportspersons and grassroots champions whose journeys reflect discipline, determination and national pride.



A special segment of the evening celebrated the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, recognising their exemplary achievements and contribution to the sport at the grassroots level. The honours were presented by Yoga Guru and social reformer Baba Ramdev, acknowledging the team’s resilience, determination and impact in advancing inclusive sports in India. The team’s recognition highlighted the growing impact of women-led sporting initiatives emerging from India’s heartland and the role of sport in enabling inclusion, confidence and opportunity.



Honourees included Simu Das, AnuKumari, Jamuna Rani Tudu, Anekha Devi, BasantiHansdah, SimranjeetKour, SunitaSarathe, ParbatiMarndi, Deepika T C, Phula Soren, Ganga S Kadam, Kavya N R, Sushma Patel, DurgaYevle, and Shika Shetty, whose journeys reflect perseverance, teamwork and competitive excellence at the community level. The team shared their personal journeys, highlighting the challenges of daily life, limited resources, and social constraints, and how sport became a powerful medium of confidence, independence, and collective strength for many players from underprivileged backgrounds.

The spirit of adventure and endurance was showcased through Saanvi Sood, who was honoured for her remarkable achievements in mountaineering, inspiring young Indians to push physical and mental boundaries. Yogita Mandavi was also recognised for her outstanding achievements in sports, exemplifying excellence, commitment, and consistency at the competitive level.

Through these honours, ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes reinforced the role of sports as a catalyst for empowerment, discipline and social mobility, while spotlighting inspiring stories that often remain beyond the mainstream spotlight.

