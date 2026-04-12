/Indian Athletics Series 2026: Animesh Kujur, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Rohit Yadav steal spotlight in Delhi leg

Ace sprinter Animesh Kujur opened his outdoor season in style, clinching a sprint double at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi on Saturday (April 11), while Tajinderpal Singh Toor marked a strong return to form with his best effort in nearly three years. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kujur edged a tight men’s 100m final, clocking 10.28 seconds in a photo finish alongside T. Tamilarasu, with Gurindervir Singh finishing third in 10.40. The final verdict favoured Kujur, whose timing of 10.272 seconds narrowly beat Tamilarasu’s 10.280.

"It (the race) got pretty close, but it's okay," Kujur said. “This was the season opener (in outdoors), my first race. And I am happy with the timing… Last year I did 10.5 in the season opener and this year 10.28. It's good.” The 22-year-old’s winning time was just 0.10 seconds shy of his national record set last year in Greece. He later completed a dominant double, taking the 200m title in 20.74 seconds ahead of Vishal TK (21.01) and Dharmveer Choudhary (21.03).

In the field events, Toor, a two-time Asian Games champion, secured the men’s shot put title with a best throw of 21.03m, his first effort beyond 21 metres in nearly three years. Karanveer Singh (19.30m) and Anurag Singh Kaler (18.03m) rounded out the podium. The men’s javelin throw saw Rohit Yadav claim top honours with a throw of 82.17m, narrowly ahead of Sachin Yadav (81.95m), while Yashvir Singh took third with 81.61m. However, Kishore Jena, a silver medallist at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, failed to cross the 80m mark, finishing with a best of 77.79m. His personal best stands at 87.54m, and he last breached 80m at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

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Meanwhile, Hima Das returned to competition after a two-year break but struggled to find rhythm, clocking 25.42 seconds in the 200m and 57.94 seconds in the 400m, well below her personal bests and national-record standards. The New Delhi meet marked the third stop of the 16-event Indian Athletics Series introduced this season by the Athletics Federation of India. The circuit now heads to Ranchi for its next leg on Sunday.

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