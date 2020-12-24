'India will come out and fight': Kris Srikkanth on Boxing Day Test

India witnessed a mammoth collapse in the first Test against Australia's world-class pace attack in Adelaide. Many cricketing pundits like Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash against the visitors, however, former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth feels otherwise.

According to Srikkanth, the hosts will ‘come out and fight.’

“The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it. But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult, let’s be honest. And Shami [as well],” Srikkanth told The Age and the Herald.

“But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight. Everybody [in India] is disappointed, but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream,” he added.

'Chika' also pointed out Warner's injury. He said it will play a major role in the Boxing Day Test match.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 percent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But their bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong,” said Srikkanth.