/India vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Live streaming details, date and time

India Women will begin their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30). Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will look to start the tournament with a convincing victory.

Thailand have already played one game in the tournament and they defeated Indonesia by six runs on Friday and will be aiming to make it two wins in a row.

India will expect their experienced batters, including Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma, to lead the way with the bat. In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani and Kranti Gaud will be among the key players.

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Deepti is the second-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20I cricket, while Charani currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings.

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Thailand will rely heavily on Thipatcha Putthawong, who holds the record for the most wickets in women’s international T20 cricket.

India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026: All you need to know

When and where will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match be played?

The Group A match between India and Thailand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30).

What time will the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the game.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match?

The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How can fans live stream the India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match ?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony LIV app and website from 8:00 PM IST.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Pratika Rawal