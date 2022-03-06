India vs Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin equals Kapil Dev's record of 434 Test wickets

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets.

Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka here in Mohali.

When the spinner takes one more wicket, he will become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, only behind Anil Kumble.

At the lunch break on Day 3, Sri Lanka's score in the second innings read 10/1 -- still trailing by 390 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne (8*) and Pathum Nissanka (1*) are currently at the crease.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja joins Gary Sobers in elite list after unbeaten 175 and 5-wicket haul in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka once again got off to bad start as the side lost opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the third over of the innings.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka then ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century.

India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ: Wriddhiman Saha reveals all to BCCI's probe committee about the journalist who threatened him

In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.