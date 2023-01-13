India vs Spain Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming, TV Channel, mobile

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: FIH Men’s Hockey 2023 will kick off on Friday, 13 January. India will face Spain in its first Hockey World Cup match of the 15th edition at the brand new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. India has only won one World Cup, in 1978, and appeared in the final in 1973. The national team is expected to end its World Cup trophy drought. Following a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 and a silver medal in CWG'22, India will be confident in kicking off their campaign in style. They are grouped with England and Wales in Pool D.

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023?

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

