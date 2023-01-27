India vs South Africa live streaming: hockey world cup 2023 IND vs SA match live, Date, Time, Squad, Venue

India vs South Africa live streaming: hockey world cup 2023 IND vs SA hockey match live streaming: At the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, India thrashed No. 18 in the world Japan 8-0 in the 9-16 classification playoff. India will now play their final World Cup match, a 9-12 position match against South Africa at the same venue on Saturday. If India wins this match, it will grab the 9th or 10th position in the overall standings, whereas if it loses, it would be placed in 11th or 12th. The 1986 Hockey World Cup has been the worst season for team India to date, in which India was placed last at 12th position. Hockey World Cup 2023 competition now includes 16 teams.

India vs South Africa - IND vs SA Hockey World Cup match details

The 41st match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played between India vs South Africa - IND vs SA on Saturday, January 28. The venue of the match is Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Disney+Hotstar app and website will livestream the match in India.

India vs South Africa - IND vs SA livestream and broadcast details

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs South Africa - IND vs SA matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match Full Squad

India Squad:

PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh