India vs Pakistan, CWC '23: 'There is no doubt about it' - Ramiz Raja on which team starts as FAVOURITES

India will face Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14) in match 12 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins each and, thus, the clash is expected to go down to the wire at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. Before the clash, many former cricketers and experts of the game shared their predictions and picked which team would start as favourites.

Former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja feels Rohit Sharma & Co. will start as favourites. Ramiz told Jio Cinema, "This game, it's played off the field as much as it is on the field. It's a huge game. India will start as favourites, three is no doubt about it. They have all their bases covered when it comes to batting, bowling and in terms of fitness."

"Pakistan have to raise their level massively if they are to do well. But the win against Sri Lanka, the record chase would have made a huge difference to Pakistan in their dressing room, they have to think of winning and go on with an uncluttered mind," he further opined.

'If Pakistan don't....'

Ramiz went on to say, "Pakistan need wickets at the start. But their bowling has come under pressure, and wickets are not coming. Naseem Shah is not available, Pakistan is missing him a lot. Shaheen Shah Afridi has a swelling in one of his fingers and because of that, he has not been at his best. Hasan Ali's pace has dripped. But somehow, Pakistan have to lift their bowling performance. If they don't do it and the bowling is flat, India will bat Pakistan out of the contest. Pakistan have to take their catches well. They should not allow big partnerships.

The former Pakistan captain added, "Pakistan need a proper spinner. Can they take the chance by playing Usama Mir? The two spinners that are playing now are all-rounders. They have not performed up to the mark now. India have a very strong batting line-up. They have to think in terms of selection also. If they go in with an uncluttered mind, if they pick up a a couple of wickets with the new ball, if they can get the tactics right, keep the pressure on India batters in the middle overs, then they have an outside chance."

Rohit-led India won their tournament opener versus Australia by six wickets in pursuit of 200 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before beating Afghanistan by eight wickets in New Delhi, India. Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Men in Green beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and went past Sri Lanka by six wickets, in pursuit of 345, in their first two encounters in Hyderabad.

Overall, India lead Pakistan 7-0 in ODI World Cup history. It will be interesting to see if India maintain their lead or if Babar & Co. get off the mark versus the arch-rivals. Both sides locked horns twice in the Asia Cup 2023 edition, with the Men in Blue winning one and the other game being washed out.

