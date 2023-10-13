CWC '23: Huge difference between Bumrah and Afridi, feels Gambhir before India vs Pakistan showdown
Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India in their convincing eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in match 9 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition. Locking horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 11), Rohit Sharma-led India restricted the Afghans to 272 for 8 riding on Bumrah's 4 for 39 -- his best figures in the World Cup -- before Hitman's sublime 131 and Virat Kohli's 55 not out took the home side to an easy win, with 15 overs to spare.
While Rohit walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award, many felt Bumrah played a very crucial role as well on a flat track. Ahead of the much-awaited India versus Pakistan showdown on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir lauded Bumrah and made a big statement that there is a 'huge difference' between Shaheen Afridi and the Indian pacer.
"The way he dismissed Mitchell Marsh on that wicket (in the first game against Australia) and the way he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, if there is a complete and most lethal bowler in world cricket, it is Bumrah. We compared Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier; there is a huge difference," said Gambhir on Star Sports.
Gambhir further pointed out, "Tell me one fast bowler who can make such an impact in every phase. Bowlers bowl well either with the new ball or at the death but Bumrah has the same impact in the middle overs as he has with the new ball or the old ball."
Ever since his international return, Bumrah has been in top form. He came back to the Indian team during India's tour of Ireland in August after a long injury layoff (due to back issues). He has been among wickets in every game and would like to keep going forward in the remainder of the ODI World Cup at home.
Rohit-led India occupy the third spot in the points table with two back-to-back wins.
