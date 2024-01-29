India vs New Zealand U19 Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs NZ Super Six Match-1 in ICC Under-19 World Cup

India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six Live Streaming: Defending champions India will square off with New Zealand in the super six-stage match of the under-19 ICC World Cup on Tuesday (Jan 30) after three wins on the trot.

They qualified for the Super Six stage as Group A leaders. India will have an advantage in the upcoming match as they have played all their previous matches in the marquee tournament at the same venue.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will move from East London and will have to adapt swiftly to the pitch conditions to keep up with India.

India had easy wins against Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States. Previously, the Indian under-19 team has clashed with New Zealand 19 times. Out of these, India has won 16 times, while New Zealand managed to win only three times.

India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six Squads

India: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson

India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs New Zealand Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

When is the India vs New Zealand Under-19 Super Six match?

India will clash with New Zealand in the Super Six Match-1 at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (Jan 30).

When will the India vs New Zealand Under-19 Super Six match start?

The India vs New Zealand Super Six match at the ICC U19 World Cup will commence at 01:30 pm IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand Under-19 Super Six match being played?

Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa, will host the India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six World Cup match.

Where can I watch the India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six World Cup Match-1?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six World Cup Match-1.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six World Cup Match-1?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand U19 Super Six World Cup Match-1.