India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup final 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch?

India stunned Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 to secure a spot in the final against Indonesia. The Indian shuttlers created history as Team India entered the final of the tournament for the first time in its 73-year-long history. India will now take on Indonesia in their maiden final and are assured of at least a silver at the coveted tournament.

In the semi-final on Friday, India got off to a losing start as world champion Viktor Axelsen defeated Lakshya Sen 21-13, 21-13 in straight sets. Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it 1-1 by defeating Denmark's Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen next.

Kidambi Srikanth helped India take a 2-1 lead with a thrilling win over Anders Antonsen before the Indian duo of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan went down in the next game. However, HS Prannoy defeated Rasmus Gemke in the all-important fifth game to power India to a 3-2 win.

With the victory, India secured their historic maiden final berth where they will meet 14-time champions Indonesia, who are undoubtedly the favourites. Nonetheless, Indian shuttlers have given their all so far in the tournament and will be hoping to continue their stellar run in the summit clash on Sunday (May 15).

Here is all you need to know about the Thomas Cup 2022 final between India and Indonesia:

When is the India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final?

The India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will be played on May 15 (Sunday).

What time will the India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final start?

The India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final is expected to start around 11:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where will the India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final be played at?

The India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

Which channel will telecast the India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final in India?

The India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will be telecasted on Sports 18 channel in India.

How to catch the live streaming of the India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final in India?

The India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final can be streamed live on Voot app and BWF's official YouTube channel.