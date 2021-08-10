India vs England: 'I think India will be favourites moving forward in this Test series', says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Form skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Inzamam-ul-Haq said that "India will be favourites" to win the five-match Test series between India and England, of which the first ended giving no result after the match at Trent Bridge on Sunday was washed out.

The play on the fifth and final day was called off due to rain and not even a single ball was bowled. Chasing 209 runs to win, India were looking good as they were 52/1 overnight and needed 157 runs to win. The next match series will be kick off from August 12 at Lord's.

While speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Inzamam said, "I think India will be favorites moving forward in this Test series. I am not saying this because of their performance in the first Test. I feel that way because of the youngsters, who have come in recently in the last two years."

"The best trait in most of these young players is that they are performing well in all conditions. There used to be a time in the past when Indians used to play well at their home but not that well in foreign tours. But after these youngsters came in, India has been doing well while touring abroad," he added.

After the first match ended in a draw, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was disappointed as he said, "We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong."

"On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn’t want to play for survival," he added.