India vs England, 1st Test: Rain threat looms over Headingley, Leeds

India is set to play England in a five-match Test series starting on Friday (June 20) at Headingley in Leeds. This series, now named the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, promises high drama and excitement, but the weather could play a big role in the inaugural Test.

According to the weather forecast, all five days will see cloudy skies resulting in overcast conditions, with a high chance of showers on the second and third days. These conditions are likely to favour fast bowlers, and India may consider playing an all-pace attack.

This series is also special as it marks the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket. With Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli retired from the format, Shubman Gill has been given the responsibility of leading the side. It will be Gill’s first Test as captain, and he will look to begin his journey with a strong performance.

India haven’t won a Test series in England since 2007 and last won at Headingley in 2002. With fresh faces in the team, India will hope to change their overseas record and make a solid start to the tour.

However, there are a few team selection questions. KL Rahul is expected to open, while Shubman Gill is likely to bat at number four. This leaves the number three spot open, with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan being strong options. Karun Nair could also be picked, but may bat in the middle order.

India will also need to decide how many all-rounders to include. Ravindra Jadeja is almost certain to play, but whether both Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy make it to the XI is yet to be seen. If they do, India may have to play just two specialist bowlers.