India vs Canada live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 men's hockey clash in India?

Manpreet Singh-led India will return to action on Day 6 of the CWG 2022 edition in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 03). After thrashing Ghana 11-0 in their opening clash, Team India faced a litmus test by locking horns with Pool B toppers England on Monday (August 01).

In the closely-fought match between the two top teams, India surrendered a lead of 3-1 as the match ended in a 4-4 scoreline. While many termed it a morale victory for England, India will rue their missed opportunity and look to return to winning ways when they face Canada in their third encounter in the showpiece event.

Canada are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 scoreline versus Ghana and remain winless in the ongoing Birmingham 2022 edition. However, Manpreet & Co. won't take them lightly and look to bring their A-game.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Canada, Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match:

When will India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will commence at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday (August 03).

Where will India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will be held in Birmingham, England.

Where will India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match be telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash's telecast will be available on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.

Where will India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

The India vs Canada Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.