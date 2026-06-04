/'India has the talent, but not yet the system': Coach Sandeep Sejwal's honest verdict on Indian swimming

Indian swimming has never had more talent, better facilities, or stronger support systems. Yet the country continues to wait for its breakthrough moment on the world stage. That is the candid assessment of former Asian Games medallist and current national swimming coach Sandeep Sejwal, who believes India has the ingredients required for success but still lacks the ecosystem that consistently produces world-class swimmers.

Speaking about India's position compared to global powers such as China, Australia, and the United States, Sejwal, who gives training at the Inspire Institute of Sport, admitted that the gap remains significant. However, he was quick to point out that the issue is not a shortage of talent. "We have the talent. We have the facilities. We have the mindset and the right people," Sejwal explained. The challenge, according to him, is experience and the absence of a system that exposes swimmers to elite competition from a young age.

Unlike countries that regularly produce Olympic champions, Indian swimmers are still learning how to compete at the highest level. Sejwal believes that sustained exposure and long-term planning are essential if India wants to bridge that gap. One of his strongest observations was directed towards the sport's scheduling structure. He argued that annual planning is no longer enough and called for a four-year competition calendar that aligns with major international events such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics. "Planning in March for a competition in June doesn't give athletes enough time to prepare," he said, stressing the importance of long-term athlete development.

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For now, Sejwal's immediate focus remains on veteran swimmer Sajjan Prakash, who is targeting both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. According to the coach, recent performances place Sajjan among the leading contenders in his event, with data suggesting he is currently ranked among the top swimmers in contention. While Sajjan has not bettered his personal best in several years, Sejwal remains optimistic. He revealed that the swimmer has steadily improved over the last year and believes a personal best could be within reach by the time the Commonwealth Games arrive.

The biggest challenge is no longer speed but recovery. At 32, Sajjan cannot train the same way he did in his early twenties, when he routinely completed punishing training volumes and bounced back almost immediately. The coaching team is now experimenting with recovery strategies, including tailored nutrition plans, ice baths, stretching protocols, and massage therapies to ensure he can maintain peak performance during major competitions.

Despite the physical challenges, Sejwal credits Sajjan's mental toughness as one of his greatest strengths. The swimmer continues to embrace difficult training sessions and remains fully committed to his final major championship cycle. Beyond Sajjan, Sejwal identified a rising star who could represent the future of Indian swimming: Tirthank Pegu. The youngster recently won silver at the Asian Youth Games and has rapidly improved his timings over the past year. Sejwal believes Pegu possesses physical abilities and could become one of India's next international success stories if he continues on his current trajectory.

Interestingly, Sejwal believes today's generation of swimmers learns differently from previous generations. Rather than learning through observation, young athletes often learn through failure. International setbacks, he says, become valuable lessons that help shape future champions. The conversation also highlighted the role of the Inspire Institute of Sport, which Sejwal described as one of India's most important sporting ecosystems. While world-class facilities are important, he believes IIS's greatest strength lies in its coaching expertise and collaborative culture.