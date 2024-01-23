India dumped out of Asian Cup after agonising 1-0 loss to Syria

Syria effectively reached the Asian Cup last 16 for the first time in their history on Tuesday (Jan 23) with a 1-0 win over India, sending their opponents home.

Hector Cuper's side finished Group B with four points and are set to go through to the knockouts as one of the best four third-placed teams.

Omar Khribin was Syria's hero, his 76th-minute goal the winner. Meanwhile, Igor Stimac's India head home with three defeats and no goals.

Syria did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges in Doha but were restricted to speculative shots, as they sought their first goal and win at this Asian Cup.

They were lucky not to be reduced to 10 men after 25 minutes, when Mahmood Al-Aswad violently chest-barged Mahesh Singh Naorem to the ground, having been dragged back in possession.

Referee Sivakorn Pu-udom booked both players, in a generally lenient performance.

Moments later, the Thai official declined fierce penalty appeals from the Syrians for a trip in the box on Ammar Ramadan.

Watch | Decoding rise of Indian Football through Naupang League × By half-time, with Uzbekistan trailing Australia 1-0 in the other match, a win would have seen Syria tie the Uzbeks on four points.

But they trailed their rivals on goal difference and would need to score a few to take second place and an automatic place in the knockouts.

Minutes after the break, India's defence was weakened as centre-back Sandesh Jhingan limped off with an injury, replaced by the less experienced Nikhil Poojary.

Syria continued to hog possession, but could not conjure a real chance.

India, who were also yet to register a goal in Qatar, could not connect with striker Sunil Chhetri, despite the 39-year-old's spirited running.

With 20 minutes left and many goals required, Syria coach Cuper sent on forward Alaa Al-Dali, replacing Ramadan.