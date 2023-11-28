EXCLUSIVE: We are not far from FIFA World Cup qualification - Lalrindika Ralte backs India to shine

FIFA World Cup qualification has been a top priority for the Indian football team as they look to cement their place among the top nations from Asia. The 2023 SAFF Cup champions are on the rise as they take another step towards the next round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. After a successful 2023, team India’s journey was reflected upon by former midfielder Lalrindika Ralte as he spoke exclusively to WION on Tuesday (Nov 28) while he was also joined by former Indian Super League (ISL) star Fanai Lalrempuia.

‘We are not far’

“We are not far from FIFA World Cup qualification as we have the potential to reach the next step with the quality of players we have at our disposal. It has been a different Indian team for which I played and the boys are certainly progressing well. They have all the talent in the world to progress and the recent result against Kuwait should this team peak and could reach the World Cup in about 10 years,” Ralte said in a conversation with WION.

The Indian football team is currently third in the AFC World Cup second-round qualification group and could progress to the next round if they manage to get a top-two finish. They are paired with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan and could progress to the next round if they manage to get the best results. They will play Afghanistan twice while Kuwait and Qatar once in their remaining four matches. A top-two finish will see them enter the next round where India could fight for an automatic World Cup spot in 2026.

Naupang League is the future

WION also spoke exclusively to Fanai Lalrempuia, a teammate of Ralte as they applauded the recently launched Naupang League. The league designed to help the next generation of Indian football has seen a great response in the state of Mizoram as kids and parents are exploring the opportunity provided for age groups from U-6 to U-12.

“I think the Naupang League is only going to get bigger and better with time to come as these leagues are forming the base of football in India. Built on the European model the Naupang League is an example every other state should follow. We are not far from building a cluster of youth players that could form the backbone of Indian football in about a decade or so,” Lalrempuia added.