/India A Tri-Series in Sri Lanka 2026: Full schedule, venues, squads, timings & live-streaming details

India A will tour Sri Lanka for a seven-match ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A from Jun 9 to Jun 21, with all fixtures, including the final, taking place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The competition will follow a double round-robin structure, with each team playing the other two sides twice during the league stage. After six group matches, the top two teams in the standings will qualify for the final scheduled for Jun 21. Teams will earn two points for a victory, one point for a no-result and none for a defeat.

Captained by Tilak Varma, India A boasts a squad packed with emerging IPL talent, however, much of the attention will be on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

A tours are rarely broadcast and there were doubts about television coverage for this series. Yet Sooryavanshi’s immense popularity, after winning both the IPL 2026 Orange Cap and MVP award for Rajasthan Royals, has generated significant interest and is widely seen as a key reason for the tournament receiving broader coverage.

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Afghanistan A will be led by Imran Mir, while Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige heads a squad featuring experienced campaigners Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama, all aiming to force their way back into the senior national setup.

Live-streaming details

Fans in India can watch the tri-series live on the Sony Sports Network. For online viewers, live streaming will be available through the SonyLIV website and app.

Series schedule

Date Match Venue Start Time (IST) Jun 9, Tuesday Sri Lanka A vs India A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla 10:00 AM Jun 11, Thursday Afghanistan A vs India A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM Jun 13, Saturday Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM Jun 15, Monday Sri Lanka A vs India A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM Jun 17, Wednesday Afghanistan A vs India A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM Jun 19, Friday Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM Jun 21, Sunday Final: TBD vs TBD Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 10:00 AM

Squads

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan

Afghanistan A Squad

Imran Mir (Captain), Noor Rahman (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq (Wicketkeeper), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim and Abdullah Ahmadzai

Sri Lanka A Squad