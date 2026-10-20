/IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet, Shafali star as India beat Zimbabwe by 92 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 91 and Shafali Verma’s quickfire 69 powered India to a 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final women’s T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday (Oct 20). The win helped India complete a 3-0 series sweep. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, India posted an imposing 216/7 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe struggled in reply, managing only 124/7 as India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance.

Shafali provided India with an attacking start, scoring 69 off 37 balls, including six fours and five sixes. She added 54 runs for the opening wicket with Anushka Sharma, who scored 28 off 20 deliveries. India lost Anushka and Niki Prasad in quick succession before Harmanpreet joined Shafali at the crease.

The pair added 84 runs for the third wicket, putting pressure on Zimbabwe’s bowlers.

Shafali was dismissed for 69 in the 15th over, but Harmanpreet continued her attacking intent and smashed an unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 221.95.

Despite losing a few wickets towards the end, India crossed the 200-run mark. Beloved Biza was Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker with three scalps for 50 runs.

Zimbabwe’s chase got off to a poor start as Kelis Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa fell early, leaving the visitors at 12/2. Biza steadied the innings with a top score of 44 off 50 balls, but Zimbabwe never came close to India’s target.

Nandani Sharma led India’s bowling attack with three wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma also picked up a wicket.