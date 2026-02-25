/IND vs ZIM: India’s Super 8 survival drill in Chennai; Samson in focus as Abhishek turns leggie

Team India has begun its survival drill in Chennai ahead of a crucial do-or-die game against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 tie. Sitting on the brink of a shock elimination since losing to South Africa in Ahmedabad by 76 runs, Team India must iron out their issues, including Abhishek Sharma’s form and sort their playing XI. While opener Abhishek turned into a leg-spinner in Chennai nets on Tuesday evening, Samson hogged the limelight as Rinku Singh’s potential replacement for the next game.

The latest reports suggest that Rinku left the Indian camp to be with his ailing father, and is unlikely to return in time for the Zimbabwe fixture on Thursday (Feb 26). Considering he remains absent, India has a backup option in Samson, who batted alongside Ishan Kishan in Tuesday's training, honing his skills against the turning ball. While he is likely to walk into the playing XI, opening with Abhishek, with Ishan coming in at number three, India could make another change by bringing in Axar Patel for Washington Sundar.

T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also worked on his range-hitting, aiming to improve his strike-rate, which pushed India back against the Proteas in Ahmedabad. Although his knock against the USA in India’s tournament opener helped them survive a shocker, the seasoned T20 batter hasn’t looked convincing in his remaining outings. A Times of India (TOI) report also stated that despite being bowled out by India’s frontline spinners several times, he never stopped hitting them big at the Chepauk stands.



With India asking Chennai curators to prepare a surface to their liking, more batting-friendly, with a hint of assistance for spinners, SKY’s changed higher approach could reap rewards.

Abhishek turns leggie before finding form

Since peaking in the T20I bilateral series before the competition, Abhishek’s shock slump has made headlines. He got out to zero in three games and scored 15 against the Proteas, looking clueless on all occasions.



Ahead of the Zimbabwe fixture, which could dictate his chances, should he again fail, Abhishek bowled leg-spin in the nets before observing batters facing practice spinners in the training. As the nets were folding up, Abhishek batted for nearly half an hour and even connected, showing glimpses of returning to form at the right time.

