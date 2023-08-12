IND vs WI: Wasim Jaffer gives advice to Shubman Gill after string of failures - get used to other surface

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has extended his advice to Shubman Gill after his string of failures in the ongoing series against the West Indies. With eight hundreds in 2023, Gill was in a rich vein of form going into the series against the Caribbean side but has seen his stock go down with poor performances. According to Jaffer, Gill needs to adapt to the new surfaces early if he is to achieve success away from home.

Jaffer’s advice to Gill

"These West Indies surfaces are like that, you have to wait for it and can't just keep hitting on the rise which Shubman likes. But one thing he needs to understand is he is not going to get conditions like Ahmedabad everywhere. So the better he gets used to the other surfaces, and adapts to the surfaces it's going to do him wonders," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

In his last six innings, Gill has been dismissed for under 10 runs on four occasions. His highest score on the tour is 85 runs he scored in the third ODI at Tarouba and has been far from convincing. Gill has scored 187 runs in nine innings during the West Indies tour and has been urged by a few fans to be dropped after the lean patch.

"Shubman is not somebody who goes from ball one. He is not that kind of a player so he takes his time at the start. He has a habit of reaching towards the ball when the ball is not coming on," Jaffer added.

India trailing 1-2 in series

The Indian team is all set to take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday, August 12 in Florida and are expected to field Gill again in the team. India are currently trailing in the five-match T20I series 1-2, having lost the first two matches. West Indies will have the opportunity to win the series with a win in Florida while India can level the series and take the contest to the decider on Monday.

