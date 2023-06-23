IND vs WI ODI Series: Suryakumar set for big WC year as player rises from domestic circuit to global stage

India’s Suryakumar Yadav is set for a big six months ahead as he gets ready for the West Indies tour in July and August. Nicknamed ‘SKY’, the Mumbai Indians batter will be an important part of the team furniture as India try to win their first World Cup since 2011. Suryakumar, named in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies on Friday, will look to capture the global stage having risen from the domestic circuits of India and the locality of Mumbai. Surya’s Rise from local cricket “Suryakumar Yadav started his career in Parsee Gymkhana. Many times I’ve seen him there, and incidentally, he has won many tournaments and just because of him Parsee Gymkhana has won a number of tournaments,” Noshir Mistry, a local from Mumbai’s Dadar Parsi Colony said while speaking in Mumbai Indians’ series called ‘Mumbai Local’.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in superb nick of form in the last few years which saw him get awarded by ICC as the Best T20 Player for 2021. He has been doing well for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and helped them reach Qualifier 2 before they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT). In the entire IPL season, Surya scored 605 runs in 16 matches that included five fifties and a hundred as he top scored with an unbeaten 103.

Noshir Mistry of Dadar Parsi Colony who is part of Wankhede Stadium’s North Stand Gang has a rather simple take on Mumbai’s cricket culture and saw Surya play in the close quarters while he was far from the limelight he has with the Indian Cricket team.

“We have played over all maidans, sometimes you get hit, sometimes the ball will miss you. That was part of the game,” Mistry added.

Interestingly, Suryakumar also got his debut in the Test format earlier this year when he played against Australia in the Nagpur Test. He has so far represented India in 23 ODIs and 48 T20Is and is one of the most decorated players in IPL history. He will next take the field in the West Indies series at the tail end of next month.

