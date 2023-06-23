IND vs WI ODI Series: Sanju Samson recalled as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer continue to miss out with injuries

Sanju Samson has finally made his return to the Indian ODI squad after he was recalled for the upcoming West Indies tour on Friday, June 23. Samson who had a fruitful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was not considered for the World Test Championship (WTC) final despite Team India struggling to put a proven wicketkeeper option. The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also showed faith in Ishan Kishan while long-term absentees include Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023 ×

Samson, Mukesh Kumar In

In the squad announced on Friday, Samson along with Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj were called for the ODI squad as the selectors keep a close eye on the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The selectors have clearly gone with the plan to have fresh blood in the veins as there was no place for veteran star Ravichandran Ashwin. The burden of the spin department falls on the shoulders of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.