IND vs WI 4th T20: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI & live streaming info for India vs West Indies

IND vs WI 4th T20I: India and West Indies will square off in the fourth T20I match on Saturday, August 12. Hardik Pandya & Co are trailing in the five-match T20I series and need to win the last two rounds to win the series. India and West Indies will lock horns at Lauderhill, a venue which has already hosted IND vs WI six times.

Rohit Sharma-led India has already won the first two legs of India's tour of the West Indies. However, the Men in Blue, led by Hardik Pandya, choked under pressure, failed to chase down 150 in the first T20I match and lost the game by four runs. In the second T20I, the Indian bowlers failed to defend 152 runs. They made a comeback in the third T20I match. In the 28 T20I matches between India and West Indies, India won 18 and West Indies nine.

Indian openers, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, have struggled with their form throughout the ODI series and the first T20I. Among the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh is the only pacer who has outperformed.

For West Indies, Jason Holder's absence impacted the team's performance in the second T20I.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Match Details

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, United States of America (USA)

IND vs WI 4th T20I Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming

How to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I match Live in India?

DD Sports will telecast the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match live in India for free. Fans can also watch the match for free on JioCinema. People with a subscription to FanCode can watch the IND vs WI 4th ODI match on their app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)