IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI & more for India vs West Indies ODI final

India and West Indies will square off in the third and final match of their three-match ODI series. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba will host the IND vs WI 3rd ODI match on Tuesday, August 1. The hosts made a recovery after losing the first ODI by five wickets. They registered a comfortable six-wicket win in the previous match. Gudakesg Motie and Romario Shepherd picked three wickets each and bundled the Indian team for 181 runs in 40.5 overs. West Indies chased down the modest target with 13.2 overs to spare.

Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets for India, but the Men in Blue did not win the IND vs WI 2nd ODI. Although India easily won the Test series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma & Co will have to fight back harder to win the ODI series. The upcoming match is crucial for both cricketing giants as they have their eyes on the winning trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs WI 3rd ODI.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies

Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Streaming

How to watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI in India

JioCinema and DD Sports will broadcast the India vs West Indies match in India for free. Fans can also watch the game on FanCode with a subscription.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Weather & Pitch Report

There's a chance that rain will interrupt the IND vs WI 3rd ODI match on Tuesday. The maximum temperature prediction is 32 degree Celsius with around 70 per cent humidity.

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium slows down the score as the game progresses. However, the spinners might get plenty of assistance from the surface. But the batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies)