India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: When and where to watch free live streaming of IND vs WI on mobile, laptop

IND vs WI 3rd ODI live: India and West Indies will face each other in the 3rd ODI on August 1, Tuesday in Trinidad. India started the ODI series well winning the first ODI match with 5 wickets, but West Indies handed India a reality check in the second ODI at Barbados. West Indies won the second ODI match by six wickets.

The Indian side got off to a good start with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs for the opening wicket, but the team witnessed a collapse and was bundled for 181 in 40.5 overs. West Indies then completed the run chase in 36.4 overs and will not hope for a repeat as they move into the third ODI.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

Here are all the free live-streaming details of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

When is the third ODI between India and West Indies being played?- Date

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday, August 1.

Where is the third ODI between India and West Indies being played?- Venue

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the third ODI between India and West Indies start?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and West Indies?