IND vs WI: Aakash Chopra showers praise at Virat for 500th match, says 'this is a very special achievement'

Former India cricketer and opener Aakash Chopra has showered praise on Virat Kohli as he is set to register yet another milestone in his illustrious career. Virat, 34, is all set to feature in his 500th match for the national side on Thursday, July 20 as India take on the West Indies in the second Test match of the two-match series. Virat made his debut for the Indian side in 2008 and embarked on a remarkable career that has spanned for a decade and a half.

Chopra full of praise for Virat

"Virat Kohli’s dedication for the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general," Chopra said while speaking to Jio Cinema.

A former India captain, Virat has played 110 Test matches for the Indian team while also representing the side in 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is. He has been an amazing servant to Indian cricket and will add another World Cup title to his ranks when India host the carnival of cricket.

Virat’s glittering career has so far seen him lift the 2011 ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He has also been part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC), with him leading the side in the first edition. He also famously led India to the 2017 Champions Trophy final where India lost in the final to arch-rivals Pakistan.

India aim to seal the series

Visitors India will look to seal the Test series in the second Test match which starts at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Thursday. Already leading the series 1-0, India will clinch the series with a draw or win while West Indies will look to gain parity with a win. India won the first Test match in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal were the architects of the win with 12 wickets and a hundred respectively.

