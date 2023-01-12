IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Here's how KL Rahul's advice helped Mohammed Siraj pick 3 wickets in Kolkata

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj had a good outing against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata picking up three wickets for 30 runs. Crediting keeper-batter KL Rahul for his impressive spell, Siraj said it was KL's advice that helped him pick wickets on this batting-friendly track. Other than Siraj, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also scalped three wickets while superfast pacer Umran Malik bagged two while Axar Patel one. Courtesy an overall outstanding performance with the ball, India wrapped up Sri Lanka's first innings on 215 inside 40 overs.

Siraj, who first picked up opening batter Avishka Fernando bowled on 20, got the big fish in Dunith Wellalage for 32 - who played a counter attacking inning, during the fag end. He then clean bowled tail-ender Lahiru Kumara on zero to finish Sri Lanka's first inning.

Talking about what KL Rahul suggested, Siraj said KL told him not to swing the ball after the first over itself and instead suggested him to switch to hard lengths, that eventually saw him picking wickets.

"KL (Rahul) told me it stopped swinging after one over, so I switched over to hard lengths. It is a good batting wicket but Kuldeep bowled very well to cause a middle-order collapse," said Siraj during the innings break.

"The ball wasn't coming out quick enough, and there wasn't enough swing. So the plan was to bowl stump to stump to keep the pressure from one end, hoping to get wickets and help the other bowlers," added the fast bowler.