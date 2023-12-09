IND vs SA T20I Series: Suryakumar Yadav dismisses ODI World Cup hangover, says 'Australia win was big boost'

India’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav has dismissed talks of any ODI World Cup fatigue while lamenting the series win against Australia as a big boost ahead of the South Africa series. The Indian team is all set to kick off their month-long South Africa tour on Sunday (Dec 10) as they play the Proteas in the first T20I in Durban. A young squad led by Suryakumar will look to start on a high having recently clinched the T20I series against the Aussies 4-1.

Surya dismisses World Cup hangover

“The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it. But the series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format. The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them (players) to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

India will be banking on the young shoulders of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh in the series with senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya not part of the traveling contingent. While Rohit and Virat have been rested, Hardik is currently spending time out due to a shoulder injury which has seen Suryakumar take the reins as the skipper.

SKY on team combination

Sky opened up on the team combination for the opening clash in Durban Gill will be one of the openers alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad while Ishan will be expected to play at No.3. India have a formidable middle order of skipper Sky and Rinku Singh, with the duo firing on all cylinders in the recent time.

“We have the combination in mind. We know who are going to open tomorrow, and perhaps, will take a final call after the practice session today. Yes, we have enough sixth bowler options in this side to bank upon. I am enjoying it. It is all about keeping the players together and this is a fine group of players,” Suryakumar added.