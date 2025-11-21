/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live streaming in India?

India will look to bounce back and level the series after their surprise loss in the first Test at Eden Gardens. They will now face South Africa in the second and final Test, which begins on Nov 22 at 9 am IST in Guwahati. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, shocked India by winning the opening Test by 30 runs while defending a small target of 124. India were bowled out for only 93 runs. Simon Harmer shone with the ball and took eight wickets in the match and also earned the Player of the Match award.

With South Africa leading the series 1-0, the pressure is now on India and they have to must win the match in Guwahati to end the series 1-1 and avoid a rare home-series defeat. A second win for South Africa would give them a 2-0 clean sweep in India.

In the current ICC World Test Championship cycle (2025–2027), India are fourth on the table with a PCT of 54.17, while South Africa are second with 66.67.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test - Live streaming details

As the second Test between India and South Africa approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

The second Test will begin on Nov 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 9 am IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa, 2nd Test live?

The second Test match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the second Test between India and South Africa on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Also Read - Kagiso Rabada ruled out of India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Guwahati

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the second Test between India and South Africa will be held at 8:30 am IST.

India vs South Africa - Full Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan and Akash Deep