IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE in India and your country

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: After emerging victorious in the 1st Test, South Africa will clash again with India in the 2nd Test of India tour of South Africa. India will look forward to taking something away from the two-match series after the Proteas defeated them by 32 runs. All eyes will be on Indian batters who failed to navigate the South African pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Marco Jansen.

The Men in Blue will seek to remain consequential in the World Championship points table, as they stand sixth in the nine-team table with 14 points. Another defeat can dent their standings further.

India and South Africa have clashed in 43 Test matches before, of which India has won 15, and South Africa has won 18. There were ten Test matches which ended in a draw. However, India has never won a Test series on South African soil.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test.

IND vs SA Date: When is the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start on Wednesday (Jan 3) and end on Sunday (Jan 7).

IND vs SA Time: When will the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa start?

The 2nd Test between India and South Africa will commence at 01:30 pm IST on Wednesday (Jan 3).

IND vs SA Venue: Where is the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa?

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa, will host the 2nd Test between India and South Africa.

Where can I watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test Live on TV?

Star Sports Network will televise the India vs South Africa 2nd Test.

How can I watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE in India?

Disney+Hotstar app and website will broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test live in India.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger.