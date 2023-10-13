IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI: Check India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 lineup, injury updates and more

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XI: The most-awaited match of the ICC World Cup 2023 has arrived. India and Pakistan will clash on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi International Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India kickstarted their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia and won the match by six wickets. Then, they squared off with Afghanistan and defeated them by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma & Co gave exceptional performances in both encounters.

Indian bowlers Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav gave a hard time to the Australian batters. Meanwhile, KL Rahul scored 97 runs in 115 balls in their first World Cup 2023 match.

However, Team India broke all records in their match against Afghanistan. Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in the ODI World Cup. As Virat Kohli scored a fifty, he crossed Tendulkar's record of highest runs in the World Cup (T20I and ODI).

So far, Pakistan's performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 has been excellent. They started their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands and defeated the Dutch side by 81 runs. In their second match, they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. Pakistan successfully chased a target of 345 runs in 48.2 overs. While Mohammad Rizwan scored 131 runs in 121 balls, Hasan Ali took four wickets.

In the last seven games, Pakistan has not won even a single match against India since 1992.

Here's everything you need to know about India and Pakistan's playing XI in the upcoming World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

India Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan Probable Playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Injury Updates

The only concern for India is Shubman Gill's illness. The player has reached Ahmedabad. However, he might not play against Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14). There are chances that Ravichandran Ashwin will replace Shardul Thakur in the squad.