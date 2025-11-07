/IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixers 2025: India beat Pakistan by two runs (DLS method)

India beat Pakistan by two runs in their Pool C match of Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday (Nov 7). Batting first, India made a good total of 86 runs for the loss of four wickets in six overs. Bharath Chipli(24) and Robin Uthappa (28) were the main scorers. Captain Dinesh Karthik also contributed 17 runs in the end. For Pakistan, Muhammad Shahzad took two important wickets for 15 runs, while Abdul Samad picked up one wicket.

Chasing a total of 86 runs in six overs, Pakistan ended up at 41/3 before the rain came in and India were declared winners by two runs based on the DLS method.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India will now look to carry this momentum into their next Hong Kong Sixes 2025 matches.

What is Hong Kong Sixes 2025?

The Hong Kong Sixes is a quick and exciting cricket tournament that began in the 1990s. It was created to give Hong Kong’s players and fans a chance to see international cricketers. The 2025 Hong Kong Sixes is the 21st edition of the event and is being held at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. A total of 12 teams are taking part this year.

What is the format of Hong Kong Sixes 2025