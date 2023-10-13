IND vs PAK free live streaming app: How to watch India vs Pakistan live streaming for free on mobile app

IND vs PAK live streaming app for free: The two cricket arch-rivals, India and Pakistan will clash in the match 12 of the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup on Saturday (Oct 14). The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

India begins its campaign on a high note as they etched a victory against Australia in their first match. The second outing against Afghanistan was smooth and the twin victories put Men in Blue in confident state, as they make their way to Ahmedabad for Saturday’s match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also started their campaign with two back to back wins. The second one against Sri Lanka saw them chase down a record World Cup total of 345 runs. Rizwan believes that they have good momentum ahead of the India vs Pakistan match.

The much-anticipated match between the two will be of high intensity.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan (PAK): Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

IND vs PAK free live-streaming app: App to watch free live streaming of India vs Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan can be live-streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar app. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the marquee tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Saturday’s match here:

Check how to watch IND vs PAK live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is India vs Pakistan match to be played?- Date

The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Saturday, October 13.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs Pakistan match will be played?- Time

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?- Venue

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match?

The live-telecast of the India vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to watch India vs Pakistan match free live-stream?

The India vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

