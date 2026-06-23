/IND vs PAK, FIH Pro League 2026: India edge past arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 to seal thrilling win

The Indian Men's Hockey Team kicked off the London leg of their FIH Pro League European tour with a thrilling 4-3 victory over archrivals Pakistan at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday (June 23). After a cautious opening quarter, India found their rhythm and produced a clinical attacking display to secure their third outright win of the Pro League season. Despite a late fightback from Pakistan, India held firm to claim all three points and move up to seventh place in the standings.

Goals from Abhishek (22'), Nilakanta Sharma (24'), Sukhjeet Singh (40') and Rajinder Singh (52') proved decisive in a pulsating contest. Pakistan struck first in the eighth minute when Ahmad Nadeem converted a well-worked penalty-corner routine to hand his side an early 1-0 lead. India responded positively, creating several opportunities but struggling to find the finishing touch.

The closest India came to equalising in the opening quarter arrived in its final minute when they earned three consecutive penalty corners. However, Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza denied captain Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick with an impressive save.

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India stepped up the intensity in the second quarter and finally found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute. Dilpreet Singh's powerful effort was blocked by Raza, but Abhishek reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and level the scores at 1-1. The momentum remained with India, and just two minutes later they completed the turnaround. After earning another penalty corner, Nilakanta Sharma pounced on a loose ball and fired it through the goalkeeper's legs to make it 2-1. Pakistan's goalkeeper continued to keep his side in the contest with crucial saves from Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh late in the half, ensuring India carried only a narrow advantage into the break.

Pakistan emerged with renewed energy after halftime and began creating dangerous attacking opportunities. However, India's defence remained composed, with Amit Rohidas producing a vital intervention to stop a threatening counterattack led by Ahmad Nadeem. India extended their lead in the 40th minute through an excellent team move. Abhishek turned provider, finding Sukhjeet Singh inside the circle, who finished confidently to make it 3-1. The final quarter delivered all the drama expected from an India-Pakistan encounter.

After India's defence successfully blocked consecutive Pakistan penalty corners in the 51st minute, the team launched a rapid counterattack that resulted in a penalty corner at the other end. In a cleverly executed routine, Harmanpreet acted as a decoy, allowing Rajinder Singh to fire past substitute goalkeeper Waqar and stretch India's lead to 4-1. Pakistan refused to surrender. Captain Abu Mahmood pulled one back a minute later with a penalty-corner conversion that squeezed through the legs of goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, reducing the deficit to 4-2.