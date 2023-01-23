IND vs NZ 3rd ODI preview: India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match time, venue, playing XI & livestreaming details

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match preview: Team India (IND) is all set to square off with New Zealand (NZ) for the third ODI match of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 24. The venue of the clash is Indore. The match will be played at 1:30 PM. India (IND) has already won the series by winning the first two matches against New Zealand (NZ). A win in Tuesday’s match will lead India to bag the first position in the global ODI ranking. It is crucial since India (IND) will be hosting ICC ODI World Cup this year. If the men in blue win the match on Tuesday, it will be a second consecutive series whitewash for team India after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 early this month.