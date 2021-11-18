IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: 'Perfect gift from Boult on my wife's birthday,' says Suryakumar Yadav on dropped catch

India's Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 62 runs off 40 balls to help his side win the first of three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 17), took a cheeky dig at pacer Trent Boult for a dropped catch.

New Zealand's pacer Boult and Indian batter Suryakumar play together for an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) as the latter thanked Boult for dropping a catch. He termed it as a "perfect gift" from his wife's birthday.

"It's my wife's birthday, a perfect gift from him," Suryakumar, who struck a half-century that helped India beat New Zealand by five wickets at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

For his blistering knock, the Indian batter won the Player of the Match award. While receiving the award, he said, "I have not been doing anything different, just being myself whatever I have doing since the last 3-4 years."

"I bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the middle. I try and put a lot of pressure on myself in the nets, for example, if I get out I just try to come out of the nets and try and think what better I could have done and it really helps when I play in the middle," he added.

India won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first, as Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) helped New Zealand to post 164-6 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) were the main wicket-takers for India.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav's fine fifty (62 off 40) and Rohit Sharma's important knock (48 off 36) helped India chase the target in the last over of their innings. Rishabh Pant, who hit the winning runs, scored 17 off 17 balls.