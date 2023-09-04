Ind vs Nep: Ravinda Jadeja equals Irfan Pathan to become India's leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his illustrious hat during India's group stage face-off with Nepal in match 5 of Asia Cup 2023, on Monday (September 04) in Kandy. After India's opening game, versus Pakistan, was washed out due to rain, there have now locked horns with the lowly-ranked and inexperienced Nepal where Jadeja ended with 3 for 40 in his ten overs after India opted to bowl first.

With three key wickets, Jadeja equalled with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan to become India's joint-most successful bowler in Asia Cup ODIs. Both the all-rounders have 22 wickets apiece and the 34-year-old Jadeja will certainly look to add to his tally in the Super Four, should India proceed that far with a win over Nepal on Monday evening.

Most wickets for India in Asia Cup ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja: 22 in 15 innings (24.5 Avg)*

Irfan Pathan: 22 in 12 innings (27.5 Avg)

Sachin Tendulkar: 17 in 15 innings (21.4 Avg)

Kapil Dev: 15 in 7 innings (13 Avg)

Jadeja removed the likes of Bhim Shirki, captain Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla to dent Nepal's innings after they were off to a fine start courtesy of openers Aasif Sheikh (58) and Kusal Bhurtel (38). Jaddu ended as India's best bowler of the evening whereas Mohammed Siraj also accounted for 3 for 61.

For India, they have a task in hand to chase down 231 versus Nepal, who played fearlessly to put on a decent total on the board. The former ODI champions need a win to enter the Super Four, where they will then lock horns with Pakistan on September 10 (Sunday) in Colombo.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE