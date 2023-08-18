IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Captaincy will only help Bumrah to understand his body better, opines ex-Indian stumper

Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to international cricket after a long layoff due to a back injury. He last represented India in September 2022 and went on to miss the T20 World Cup 2022, tour of Bangladesh, home Tests versus Australia, IPL 2023, the WTC final and entire tour of West Indies. Bumrah's return is a huge sigh of relief for Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup at home, in October-November.

Bumrah's bowling will not only be closely monitored, but the Ireland T20Is also presents him a chance to showcase his leadership skills in the shortest format. It is to be noted that the ace pacer led India in the rescheduled fifth and final Test versus England, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, last year (where India lost by seven wickets in defence of 378). While some believe Bumrah should not have been given the added responsibility of leading the side, despite him being the most experienced, in his comeback series, former Indian stumper Saba Karim believes it is the right call.

As quoted by PTI, the former selector said, "The team management and selectors would be more concerned about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness levels and match fitness. This (series) is a T20 format and it (captaincy) won’t add more burden on him. It will only help him to understand his body better. They (India) are playing three T20 games, he can play at different phases."

India will open the three-match T20I series versus Ireland on Friday evening (August 18) in Dublin. The 29-year-old Bumrah will be looking forward to a good run, both as bowler and captain of the side.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed

