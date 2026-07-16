/IND vs ENG: Why is KL Rahul not playing the second ODI?

India made one change to their playing XI for the second ODI against England after wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was ruled out due to illness. Ishan Kishan replaced him in the side as England won the toss and chose to bowl first at Edgbaston. India captain Shubman Gill said his team would also have preferred to bowl first but was happy with the way they played in the first ODI.

"We would have bowled first as well. We had a near-perfect game in the last match and hopefully we can do it again today," Gill said at the toss. "KL is sick, so he misses out, and Ishan Kishan comes back in."

Gill also praised India’s fast bowlers for making a strong comeback after England got off to a good start in the Powerplay.

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"We had a good six or seven overs in the Powerplay before they put us under pressure. The way the fast bowlers came back and picked up wickets in the middle overs was tremendous to see," he said.

The Indian captain also said he was happy to be back at Edgbaston, a ground he knows well from his time playing county cricket for Glamorgan.

England captain Harry Brook said the team decided to bowl first after looking at the pitch.

"There is a nice even spread of grass. Hopefully we can get a little bit of seam movement and swing up front," Brook said. "We just need to execute slightly better. We fought well in the last game to take it deep, and we want more of the same."

England made two changes to their team, as Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood came in for Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson to add more pace to the bowling attack.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna