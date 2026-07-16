/IND vs ENG: Why did ICC penalise India pacer Gurnoor Brar?

India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been penalised by the ICC for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the first ODI against England in Birmingham on Tuesday. Brar was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to throwing the ball towards or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match.

As a result, he has received one demerit point on his disciplinary record. It is his first offence in the last 24 months.

The incident took place in the eighth over of England’s innings. After fielding the ball, Brar threw it towards the batter in a way that the ICC considered inappropriate and dangerous.

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Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson from the Emirates Elite Panel. Since he accepted the punishment, there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said.

For a Level 1 offence, players can receive anything from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50 per cent of their match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Despite the disciplinary action, Brar delivered a solid performance with the ball in the opening ODI. He returned figures of 2/61 from nine overs, removing Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell.

With the second ODI set to be played on a pitch expected to offer good bounce and movement for fast bowlers, India may consider bringing in experienced left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, as his experience could strengthen the pace attack for an important match.

Although Brar claimed two wickets in the first game, he also gave away 61 runs, which could influence the team management’s decision.