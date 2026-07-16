/FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi dedicates Argentina's win over England to Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona after Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup semi-final, saying the victory was “a gift” for the late football legend. After guiding Argentina to a second straight World Cup final, Messi was handed an iconic Argentina jersey from the 1986 World Cup during an interview with TyC Sports. Speaking after the match, Messi said Maradona would have loved the occasion.

“I’m sure Diego is enjoying it from up above because today was a very special day for him,” Messi said.

“To be able to give him this joy, wherever he is watching from, and for him to enjoy it, this is a gift for him as well.”

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Maradona’s performance against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final remains one of the most iconic in football history. He scored the famous “Hand of God” goal and the stunning “Goal of the Century” as Argentina won 2-1 before going on to lift the World Cup in Mexico.

This time, Argentina once again defeated England by the same scoreline, with Messi leading the way. England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, kept the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner quiet for much of the match and went ahead through Anthony Gordon in the second half.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Instead of trying to do everything himself, Messi dropped deeper into midfield, controlled the game and waited for the right opportunities. He first set up Enzo Fernandez to level the score before delivering another perfect pass for Lautaro Martinez, who scored the winning goal.

Argentina have now booked their place in a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final and will face Spain on Monday, Jul 20 (IST).

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